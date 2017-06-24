School to hold vigil for Hardin Co. teen drowning victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A vigil will be held Sunday in Hardin County for a teen who drowned in a pond Thursday.

Elijah Thorton, 16, died after swimming with friends Thursday afternoon. His friends say he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Thorton was a junior at North Hardin High School.

The vigil will take place at 8 p.m. in the North Hardin High School Band parking lot.

