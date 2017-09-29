School dedicates butterfly garden in memory Dequante Hobbs Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville elementary school honored one of its youngest students who was shot and killed in May.

Students and staff from Wellington Elementary gathered this afternoon to dedicate a butterfly garden in memory of Dequante Hobbs Jr. The seven-year-old was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in his kitchen. Police have charged 23-year-old Wyatt Williams with his murder.

At today's ceremony, teachers shared their memories of the first grader--including his love of learning and bright smile.

"His energy brightened everyone's day. He was and still is a beacon of light here at school and to our staff and to our school family,” Principal Brandi Carney said.



Some of Dequante's classmates helped in today's ceremony by releasing butterflies into the garden.

