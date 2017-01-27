School Choice rally underway in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Dozens gather in front of the state capital building for a rally focusing on school choice.

Lawmakers are discussing two plans that could give your child more options when it comes to their education.

House bill 103 would allow for the creation of charter schools in Kentucky.

House bill 162 and senate bill 102 focus on tuition scholarships for parents looking to send their children to private schools.

(© 2017 WHAS)