Scary haunted houses in Louisville

Wavery Hills Sanitorium (Photo: wikipedia.org)

(USA TODAY) -- Louisville, Kentucky is home to more Halloween attractions than a majority of the state's other cities, but the creepy doings aren't limited to All Hallow's Eve. Real haunted houses, spooky hospitals and museums with a past offer up scary apparitions all year-round.

Commercial Attractions

Danger Run (dangerrun.com) is an interactive Halloween attraction where drivers are given a list of clues to get them from one haunted spot to another. The price of the rally includes visits to two haunted houses, but participants don't know which two until they arrive. A six-acre haunted cornfield is the site of the Field of Screams (thefieldofscreams.net), where ghosts and ghouls frighten visitors. The attraction includes a haunted forest and barn. Screampark (asylumhaunts.com) claims to be Kentucky's largest haunted event. Among the park's venues is The Castle of Fear, where a torture chamber awaits unwitting guests and Insanity, a maze haunted by patients and doctors.

Historic Haunted Homes

The DuPont Mansion (dupontmansion.com), now a bed and breakfast, was once home to wealthy industrialists. Built in 1879, the three-story home has rooms with 14-foot ceilings, 10 bedrooms and Italian marble fireplaces. A.V. DuPont, murdered by his mistress in 1893, purportedly haunts the mansion and the park in front of the home. He seems to be particularly interested in women who visit the house. The Pink Palace, built as a gentlemen's club and casino in 1891, became a private home in 1910. One of the original owners appears before residents become aware they are in danger, giving them a warning to flee. Built in 1885, the J.P. Speed Mansion still has its original woodwork, ceiling medallions and fireplaces. Harriet Bishop Speed haunts the large recital hall added to the back of the house in the 1900s, where she can be seen playing the piano.

Haunted Hospitals

Established as a tuberculosis cure hospital in 1910 and enlarged in 1929, the Waverly Hills Sanitarium (whsmemorial.tripod.com) is a five-story Gothic presence in a hilly area of Louisville. Around 60,000 patients died at the hospital; bodies were transported through an underground tunnel commonly called the "Body Chute" or the "Death Tunnel." A number of apparitions appear throughout the building, which is open for tours. Ghosts peer out of windows and shadow people haunt the fourth floor. The Monserrat building, used as a Union hospital during the Civil War, was established as a school in 1857. Civil War soldiers and a young slave girl haunt the building's three stories. The building was home to a natural history museum in the 20th century. A mummy that was on display leaves the taste of death in some rooms.

Other Louisville Hauntings

Haunted by Hattie Speed, the same spirit that appears at the Speed Mansion, the Speed Museum (speedmuseum.org) houses many works of art collected during her lifetime. She walks the halls of the museum, trailing the aroma of rosewater, keeping an eye on things. Fits of jealousy cause her to remove the nameplate from a portrait of her husband's first wife. The Cabbage Patch Settlement House (cabbagepatch.org), established to help the residents of nearby poorer neighborhoods, hosts the benevolent spirit of Alice Hagan Rice, an author and advocate for the rights of the poor. She walks along the sidewalk in front of her nearby home, and she appears at the settlement house dressed in upper-class attire.

