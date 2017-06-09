Say hello to Azizi! Louisville Zoo welcomes new zebra

The Louisville Zoo welcomes Azizi. (Photo: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Say hello to Azizi! The Louisville Zoo is welcoming the one-year-old female Hartmann’s mountain zebra.

Azizi comes to Louisville from the Virginia Zoological Park in Norfolk, Va. where she was born. She just celebrated her first birthday on June 2.

Azizi joins two female zebras Enid and Morena and male zebra Gibbs in regular rotation in the Zebra Exhibit near the African Outpost.

