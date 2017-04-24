Save money at Papa John's and help the WHAS Crusade for Children

Crusade for Children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mr. Slice from Papa John's Pizza delivered some fine pies to the children at Visually-Impaired PreSchool Services Monday, to announce an online event which could save you 20 percent and bring money to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The children at VIPS were the first to learn about the Papa John's Crusade 20/20 event.



Beginning May 7, when you order online at papajohns.com using the promo code "Crusade," you'll get 20 percent off the price of regular menu items. 20 percent of your order's total will go to the Crusade.



"We're just honored to help these kids and all the kids that the WHAS Crusade helps. For 64 years the WHAS Crusade for Children has been a big community-involvement event, and that's what we want to be, not just pizza but a big partner in this community,” said Lynn McQuillen of Papa John’s.

The Papa John's Crusade 20/20 promotion begins May 7 and runs through June 25 at Papa John's locations in Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green.



