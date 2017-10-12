SAPD: Woman shot her boyfriend, cut his throat

Mugshot of Laura Messick

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is charged with murder after police said she shot her boyfriend and cut his throat.

Investigators said Laura Messick confessed to killing Chason Montez-Deoca on June 10. She was arrested this week.

An arrest warrant said the couple argued because he made her leave a bar. Then, Messick said when her boyfriend told her she deserved to get assaulted by his ex-wife earlier that week after she bailed him out of jail. The murder suspect said got mad.

The report said she shot him in the bathroom, and as it happened, she said she thought “What an a**hole. What a jerk”.

Police said she then got a kitchen knife and cut the man’s throat after he had been shot. The report said he had been shot in the chest and the hand.

She is being held on $250,000 bond on a murder charge.

