Salvation Army strikes gold with special donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People drop coins in Jada Kent's red kettle outside the Bashford Manor Walmart all day every day during the holiday season, but it's not every day she gets a donation like the one she got Thursday.

“They said I won the gold coin and I had no idea what that meant,” said Kent.

When Salvation Army volunteers counted the red kettles Thursday night, they discovered the Gold Krugerrand. The special coin is one ounce of gold from South Africa worth $1,134.

The anonymous donor snuck right by Kent but Major Roy Williams says when his team discovered they struck gold, it was an incredible moment.

“Someone does the dance, the happy dance, we all celebrate in the room and enjoy, so it was a great night,” said Williams, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Louisville.

Major Williams took the gold to a coin shop Friday morning where he learned its exact value. The generous donation bringing the Salvation Army a step closer to its goal of $475,000 for the 126th Red Kettle Campaign.

“On Christmas morning there will be over 7,000 children here in Louisville that will get up and there will be presents, every child got at least three toys and two sets of clothing and that's all because of the angel tree and the money that comes in the kettle,” said Williams.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Until then, you can find Kent ringing her bell and greeting Walmart shoppers, hoping the person who chose her kettle to make such a special donation knows she, and the Salvation Army, is grateful.

“I would have told him thank you, and that he's really doing a great thing,” said Kent.

The Salvation Army is about $23,000 short of reaching its goal, but Major Williams says he's hoping to hit $475,000 over the next two days.

All of the money collected goes to maintain programs and services throughout the year.