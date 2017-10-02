Salvation Army seeking kettle bell ringers

Boy Donating (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s the start of the fall season but preparations have already begun for the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army is on the lookout for some extra helpers for Santa.

Their iconic Red Kettle campaign begins on Nov. 8.

With more than 79 kettle locations around the city, they’re looking for several volunteers and a few paid seasonal workers.

For those interested in becoming a bell ringer, you can pick up an application at the Salvation Army Male Campus on Brook Street.

Seasonal workers will be paid $8.25 hourly.

