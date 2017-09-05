Salvation Army opens disaster relief center in S. Indiana

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

NEW ALBANY (WHAS11) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana opened a disaster relief center Tuesday at the Koetter Warehouse in New Albany. The organization is asking the community to donate personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.



“It's going to be a long time, people are going to be cleaning, they're going to be disinfecting, what they can salvage they're going to be cleaning,” said Roxanne Haley with the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.



Haley says cleaning supplies can get expensive. She's been in contact with other members of the Salvation Army who are in Texas helping right now.



“It's just horrific, they say they've never seen anything like it,” said Haley.



The New Albany relief center will be open for two weeks, until September 16. The Salvation Army then plans to load the collected items onto a truck and drive them down south.

Haley says the generosity of the Southern Indiana community comes full circle.



“When the tornadoes hit in Henryville and Pekin other areas of the United States were pulling together to help us so we want to help back, we want to give back,” said Haley.



The center's drop off hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help staff the warehouse. Anyone interested can call the main office at (812) 944-1018.

