Company donates to Salem Emergency Flood Fund

SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) -- After a small Washington County, Ind. town was hit by flooding on May 19, donations are pouring into help residents and business owners of that town.

To date, the Salem Emergency Flood Fund has received $32,000 in donations.

The city clerk’s office says a huge part of that amount came from Kimball International. They donated $25,000.

"We have been a part of the Salem community since 1984 and want to give back during their time of need. Our company's aspiration, We Build Success, enables us to share that success by donations for worthy causes and special needs like Salem is facing with the flood," said Bob Schneider, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Kimball International.

The Salem Mayor Troy Merry said they are thankful for the company’s generosity.

Mayor Troy Merry stated, "On behalf of the city of Salem, we are very thankful for Kimball's willingness to help the citizens of the community. Kimball has been a great community partner and we look forward to continue working together to build success."

Kimball International builds furnishings for office and hospitality spaces.

For homeowners and business owners looking to apply for flooding assistance, the mayor’s office has applications. There is no deadline on the application process.

