Sacred Heart sets record straight on performance at inauguration

Sacred Heart Academy Madrigals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Principal Mary Lee McCoy separated fact from fiction today at Sacred Heart Academy involving the school's Madrigal Singers heading to Washington DC. It's an invitation they accepted in May of 2015, long before they knew who was running and certainly before they learned who our chosen president would be.

The group will compete at George Mason University in an Inauguration Performance Festival and Competition and they will sing the national anthem at the Kentucky Bluegrass Ball. Both are non-partisan events.

The divisiveness of this recent election is spilling over into this trip. On social media there has been an outpouring of opinions regarding Sacred Heart's participation. Some of it is scathing and not based on facts about the trip, the school or the girls.

McCoy said these are strong women who do not support misogyny, racism or xenophobia She said this is the same trip taken in 2009 after President Obama was elected, and it wasn’t considered political then.

McCoy believes it’s about a peaceful transfer of power and her girls being in a city witnessing history and making up their own mind.

