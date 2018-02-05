S. Indiana mom pleads guilty to driving under influence, killing children (Photo: whas11)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- No cameras were allowed inside the Clark County Courtroom as an emotional Ericka Fouch said the word "guilty" to driving under the influence and killing her two children young-- Wyatt and Adalynn.

Fouch agreed to a blind plea—meaning she admits to causing the death of her two children while driving under the influence of marijuana and meth but does not get the opportunity to negotiate her sentence. That is in the hands of the judge.



"We believe this plea agreement reflects the realities of what happened and it is Ericka's attempt to take responsibility of her actions relative to the legal system,” Fouch’s attorney Niles Driskell said.



The horrific crash happening last June. Police said Fouch was under the influence when she drove onto railroad tracks as a train approached, smashing into the train.

Her 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch and his big sister 5-year-old Adalynn Fouch were pronounced dead on the scene. Fouch was seriously hurt.

Initially, Fouch was arrested and charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. But Monday, she pleaded guilty to two felonies and the infraction.

Her husband was by her side in the courtroom.



"This case is particularly tragic because the dead victims are Ms. Fouch's own children and I can't imagine the heartbreak she and her family are going through at this time,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.



Driskell said the mother is in drug treatment and hopeful that will help her case when she goes in front of a judge for sentencing in March.

She could be facing up to 24 years in prison.

