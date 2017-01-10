'Rutherford Reads' asking for book donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rutherford Elementary School is looking for community donations of new and gently used books to continue their "Rutherford Reads" Summer Reading Program.

The school is looking to collect more than 5,000 books to continue their program that gives each student 10 to 15 books to keep and to take home for their summer reading practice.

The more than 500 students at Rutherford have had the opportunity to continue practicing their reading over the summer for the past four years. Principal Dr. Kenya Natsis says that was thanks to generous donations.

"In the past we've had a variety of organizations, businesses to donate books, and we are extremely appreciative of those organizations helping us out and as of now, we haven’t received as much of turnout in those books and we just want the best for our kids so we are asking the community to help us with regards to being able to provide us with gently used books, so that our children, our children, our precious jewels will have that opportunity to have books in their homes," she said.

Principal Natsis says they are collecting books for all grades – for the 3-year-olds in early childhood education all the way up to 5th graders.

Natsis says out of their 514 students, 95 percent are on free and reduced lunch, so some of the families do not have the opportunity to have a variety of books in their homes.

"Because a lot of times our families here they do not have a lot of print rich books and we want to be able to give them that exposure and it just makes their day to see their smiling faces when they have that opportunity to open up that book and say oh, this book is really mine," Principal Natsis said.

We have reached out to some bookstores in the area, Barnes and Noble has said they will be able to contribute some books. Also, the Louisville Free Public Library says they have about 1,000 donated books that they can contribute.

The school is looking to reach over 5,000 books to provide 10 or more books to their 514 students.

If you would like to donate, you can mail or drop off the books at Rutherford Elementary School 301 West Southland Boulevard, Louisville, KY 40214.