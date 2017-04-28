Russell residents call for more officers after latest homicide

Police (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A day after Mayor Greg Fischer called for the hiring of more police officers, LMPD is investigating the 39th homicide of 2017.

An LMPD spokesman says that around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning they received a call that a male in his 20’s was found shot to death near the corner of 31st and River Park.

While the investigation is still in the early stages people who live nearby are pleading for help from LMPD and Metro Hall hoping to see more police in their neighborhood.

After more than 120 murders in the last calendar year, Mayor Fischer acknowledged that he hopes to hire more officers for LMPD, but the people WHAS spoke with Friday say that if those officers aren't used in the right way things will only get worse.

"I mean to be leery about letting your kids walk to the store is kind of scary,” said Jeneria Kidd. “You don't know if they're going to make it back home, or if there’s going to be a drive by. You just never know."



An LMPD spokesman confirmed that this is the 3rd time in the past year that a body has been found near this intersection, and the people here are fed up.



"If it happens anywhere else, they're on it,” said Gary Thompson. “They're going to pursue it, and they're going to pull out all of the stops and find a solution to it."



"More officers need to be where the action is at,” said Kidd.



Their pleas for help haven't fallen on deaf ears at Metro Hall.



"We have a net 52 new positions in Louisville Metro Police Department,” said Mayor Fischer. “It's important that we have good community policing. We have a good police force in LMPD. It's equally important as the people in the community are part of the public safety effort as well. When we're all in this together we'll continue to see progress."



The only question now is will this plan work?



"I think it will fix the problem, but the only it will be fixed is it the community comes out and helps as well,” said Kidd.

At this point, it's not clear when the 52 officers will be added to the ranks of LMPD.

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone with information on today's homicide to call 574-LMPD.

