WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Runners overcome delays to complete Derby Marathon, miniMarathon

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:48 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A morning starting off with heavy rain and three delays didn’t stop those seeking the quest of taking on the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Marathon and miniMarathon.

More than 12,000 runners took part in the 26.2-mile Marathon or the 13.1-mile miniMarathon that took them through parts of Louisville including Iroquois Park, Churchill Downs, downtown and the Highlands.

Stanley Boen of Grand Prairie, Texas was the male Marathon winner with a time of 2:26:52 and Anne Flower of Cincinnati, Ohio was the female winner with a time of 2:50:30.

Biruktayit Degefa of Albuquerque, New Mexico finished the miniMarathon course with a time of 1:12:17 while John Murgugu of the men’s division finished with a time of 1:03:06.

This is the 44th year for the miniMarathon and the 16th for the Marathon.

 

miniMarathon WOMEN’s WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

 

PLACE             FINISHER                     TIME                            HOMETOWN   

First                  Aerelle Jones                1:12:46                         Nicholasville, KY

Second             Tina Vogel                    1:14:55                         Broomfield, CO

Third                 Sandy Dailey                1:33:36                         Eureka, MO

 

 

miniMarathon MEN’s Division

PLACE             FINISHER                     TIME                            HOMETOWN   

First                  John Murugu                 1:03:06                         Grand Prairie, TX

Second             Simion Chirchir              1:03:08                         Chapel Hill, NC

Third                 Barnabas Kosgei           1:03:20                         Eldoret, Kenya

 

 

miniMarathon Women’s Division

PLACE             FINISHER                     TIME                            HOMETOWN   

First                  Biruktayit Degefa          1:12:17                         Albuquerque, NM

Second             Sinke Biyadgilign          1:12:20                         Washington, DC

Third                 Grace Wambui              1:15:28                         Floral Park, NY

 

 

Marathon MEN’s Division

 

PLACE             FINISHER                     TIME                            HOMETOWN   

First                  Stanley Boen                2:26:52                         Grand Prairie, TX   

Second             Jeremay Johnson          2:27:33                         Austin, IN

Third                 Zack Beavin                 2:28:18                         Prospect, KY

 

 

Marathon WOMEN’s Division

 

PLACE             FINISHER                     TIME                            HOMETOWN   

First                  Anne Flower                  2:50:30                         Cincinnati, OH

Second             Kaia Hampton               3:00:21                         Lexington, KY  

Third                 Deborah Vander Stoep  3:04:32                         Beaverton, OR

 

 

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories