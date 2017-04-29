Runners overcome delays to complete Derby Marathon, miniMarathon

APRIL 29, 2017; Anne Flower and Stanley Boen pose with a bottle of champagne after winning the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon. (Photo: Kentucky Derby Festival, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A morning starting off with heavy rain and three delays didn’t stop those seeking the quest of taking on the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Marathon and miniMarathon.

More than 12,000 runners took part in the 26.2-mile Marathon or the 13.1-mile miniMarathon that took them through parts of Louisville including Iroquois Park, Churchill Downs, downtown and the Highlands.

Stanley Boen of Grand Prairie, Texas was the male Marathon winner with a time of 2:26:52 and Anne Flower of Cincinnati, Ohio was the female winner with a time of 2:50:30.

Biruktayit Degefa of Albuquerque, New Mexico finished the miniMarathon course with a time of 1:12:17 while John Murgugu of the men’s division finished with a time of 1:03:06.

This is the 44th year for the miniMarathon and the 16th for the Marathon.

miniMarathon WOMEN’s WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

PLACE FINISHER TIME HOMETOWN

First Aerelle Jones 1:12:46 Nicholasville, KY

Second Tina Vogel 1:14:55 Broomfield, CO

Third Sandy Dailey 1:33:36 Eureka, MO

miniMarathon MEN’s Division

PLACE FINISHER TIME HOMETOWN

First John Murugu 1:03:06 Grand Prairie, TX

Second Simion Chirchir 1:03:08 Chapel Hill, NC

Third Barnabas Kosgei 1:03:20 Eldoret, Kenya

miniMarathon Women’s Division

PLACE FINISHER TIME HOMETOWN

First Biruktayit Degefa 1:12:17 Albuquerque, NM

Second Sinke Biyadgilign 1:12:20 Washington, DC

Third Grace Wambui 1:15:28 Floral Park, NY

Marathon MEN’s Division

PLACE FINISHER TIME HOMETOWN

First Stanley Boen 2:26:52 Grand Prairie, TX

Second Jeremay Johnson 2:27:33 Austin, IN

Third Zack Beavin 2:28:18 Prospect, KY

Marathon WOMEN’s Division

PLACE FINISHER TIME HOMETOWN

First Anne Flower 2:50:30 Cincinnati, OH

Second Kaia Hampton 3:00:21 Lexington, KY

Third Deborah Vander Stoep 3:04:32 Beaverton, OR

