Rubbertown residents fighting to keep air clean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some people in Louisville are demanding relief from what they say is contaminated air.



Rubbertown company American Synthetic asked for a waiver allowing a higher level of dangerous emissions and says it will only affect the air in the immediate area.



But some in Rubbertown say this is the latest example of the city overlooking their health.



A rally will be held Friday evening at 5:15 at Jefferson Square Park.



The Air Pollution Board is scheduled to meet next week.

