Rubbertown fights back against request to change air quality control regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- American Synthetic Rubber, located in Rubbertown, has asked for a waiver to change strict regulations they're currently following. Those with the company want to relax the guidelines a bit.

Right now their goal is to produce emissions that create a one in a million cancer risk, but a company spokesperson says they can't meet that goal. Asking for the waiver is their last resort.

“We have to meet some goals and if you cannot meet the goals set forth in the regulation then you have to apply best available technology. And American Synthetic Rubber currently meets all the best available technology,” said Guillaume Coiraton, plant manager.

It's not news residents want to hear.



“Instead of maintaining a standard that keeps us safe, and them safe, they ask for something anti-productive for the sake of reducing the fees they must pay at the expense of the lives they feel is acceptable to expose to deadly chemicals.”



The Air Pollution Control District listened to the public's concerns.



The air pollution control district says they will hold one more meeting before making a final decision to accept or deny the company's proposal--a decision some say is crucial to their neighborhood.



“What I'm asking you to do today--and I'm almost demanding that you do it--you enforce the law. This is on the books. This is on the books. Enforce it,” said Councilwoman Mary Woolridge, District 3.

No date has been set for the next meeting, but the Air Pollution Control Board says they are making some positive changes. They say there are plans to install meters in affected neighborhoods to monitor the air quality.

