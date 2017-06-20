Rozier on NCAA findings: We've got to face it and get through it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former U of L Basketball Start Terry Rozier is discussing the NCAA findings and penalties handed out to his alma mater.

Rozier is in town and is talking for the first time about the NCAA slamming UofL with fines, suspensions and penalties.

The NBA guard is in the Derby City for his annual Camp of Champions Basketball Clinic. More than 100 kids are participating at Westport Middle School.

“I used to not be able to wait to get to the gym and I used to enjoy these types of things and I just told them the main thing you can do is just listen. That's what I try to do I try to take little parts from different camps and let it stick with me so I can apply it to my game,” he said.

While he's mentoring the next generation, WHAS11 asked his thoughts on the NCAA's recent rulings regarding the U of L men's basketball scandal.

“They came up with a penalty and like I said we've got to face it and get through it,” he said.

The infractions committee says former Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee acted unethically when he coordinated sex shows and strip parties at Billy Minardi Hall from 2010 to 2014.

UofL is appealing the penalties that include Coach Rick Pitino being suspended for the first 5 ACC games, placing the university on a 4-year probation among other violations.

"We was in the gym endless hours, when nobody was around and we called one another brothers and we are still brothers so they can take away whatever they want but that don't change the fact of what we had and our relationship that we built within the team. So we're going to always be brothers so they can't take away those years from us, no matter what they do,” he said.

Rozier's former coach, Rick Pitino says the NCAA went too far.

“Yeah – he’s a fighter so that's what he's going to do. If he really believes in something, he's going to stand up and fight for it so I am not surprised at all,” Rozier said.

For Rozier, he says the bond he formed during his time as a Card is solid and his love for L1C4 will continue to live on.

The University of Louisville has until June 30th to send it's written notice of appeal to the NCAA.

They will then have 30 days to file its response to the infractions ruling which goes to the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former U of L Basketball Start Terry Rozier is discussing the NCAA findings and penalties handed out to his alma mater.

Rozier is in town and is talking for the first time about the NCAA slamming UofL with fines, suspensions and penalties.

The NBA guard is in the Derby City for his annual Camp of Champions Basketball Clinic. More than 100 kids are participating at Westport Middle School.

“I used to not be able to wait to get to the gym and I used to enjoy these types of things and I just told them the main thing you can do is just listen. That's what I try to do I try to take little parts from different camps and let it stick with me so I can apply it to my game,” he said.

While he's mentoring the next generation, WHAS11 asked his thoughts on the NCAA's recent rulings regarding the U of L men's basketball scandal.

“They came up with a penalty and like I said we've got to face it and get through it,” he said.

The infractions committee says former Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee acted unethically when he coordinated sex shows and strip parties at Billy Minardi Hall from 2010 to 2014.

UofL is appealing the penalties that include Coach Rick Pitino being suspended for the first 5 ACC games, placing the university on a 4-year probation among other violations.

"We was in the gym endless hours, when nobody was around and we called one another brothers and we are still brothers so they can take away whatever they want but that don't change the fact of what we had and our relationship that we built within the team. So we're going to always be brothers so they can't take away those years from us, no matter what they do,” he said.

Rozier's former coach, Rick Pitino says the NCAA went too far.

“Yeah – he’s a fighter so that's what he's going to do. If he really believes in something, he's going to stand up and fight for it so I am not surprised at all,” Rozier said.

For Rozier, he says the bond he formed during his time as a Card is solid and his love for L1C4 will continue to live on.

The University of Louisville has until June 30 to send it's written notice of appeal to the NCAA.

They will then have 30 days to file its response to the infractions ruling which goes to the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee.

© 2017 WHAS-TV