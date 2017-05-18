Roof-top garden unveiled at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital unveiled a new roof-top garden which includes a walking path, landscaped shrubs, and flowers.

The garden is intended to serve post-delivery moms and families.

Hospital officials say in addition to offering stress relief, the space will also be available to hold baby showers and family gatherings. It's all part of a holistic approach to patient care.

In addition to money from the Norton Healthcare Foundation and the Children's Hospital Foundation, the project also received support from Norton employees and medical staff.

They donated money in honor and memory of Laura Gipe, a well-known nurse who spent 40 years at Norton.

