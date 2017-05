(Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman's body was found in the 2300 block of Rodman Avenue around 7 a.m. She has now been identified.

Tiffany Crowder, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information, in this case, call police at 574-LMPD.

