Robbery victim relieved to see suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- Debbie Schick said it was a big relief when she heard the news Saturday that Metro Police had arrested two people - Robert Ray and Angela Chancellor - accused of robbing at least nine people over the past week.

"You don't keep looking over your shoulder to see. It's kind of like, 'Oh, okay.' And it's a big relief for me," Schick said. "He picked the wrong community to come to."

Schick said she was sitting on the patio of her mother's home off Smyrna Parkway Monday morning when Ray came up to her - something she said didn't seem too strange at the time.

"I just thought he was going to ask, 'Is there work I can do?' or something," she said. "And then he said, 'I'm here to rob you.' And I'm like, 'Uh, oh. Okay.'"

She said Ray had a gun on him that was wrapped in a shirt. She said he reached into her purse and took out her wallet.

"I want my wallet back. I had a Michael Kors wallet. I want my wallet," she said. "Of course, I'm sure that girl's got my wallet now."

Schick said Ray took $180 in cash from her, and more importantly her sense of security.

"Afterwards, I really was afraid. It hit me," she said. "All week long, I've been jittery, nervous and everything."

Metro Police arrested Ray and Chancellor Saturday morning after a police chase ended with the suspects crashing their car into a fence and concrete barrier on Bardstown Road, with police crediting the community for providing information to help find the suspects.

"Everybody was watching out for the neighbors. That's what a community does," she said. "That's what a neighborhood does."

Ray and Chancellor now face multiple charges of robbery, with Schick hoping the two stay locked away for a long time.

"I'd like to take my curling iron and give him a nice branding," she said. "You know, I'm going to remember you for a long time. Let me give you something to remember me."

While Schick knows that won't be happening, she said she hopes the other victims will join together and seek justice together. She said she is looking into pressing charges and seeking restitution.

Ray and Chancellor are expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

© 2017 WHAS-TV