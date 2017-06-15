Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens in four days

Blue Lick Rd. signs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to warn the public about a suspect that police say is robbing people at gunpoint in the areas of Okolona, Highview, and PRP. Thursday morning, they struck again two more times.

“It's pretty scary. I'm not too thrilled about that at all,” said Sierra Starkey who lives in Okolona.

Police said there are a man and woman who have targeted and robbed six senior citizens around Louisville since Monday.

The first two robberies happened on Monday, June 12, around Applegate Lane and Smyrna Parkway.

Two more robberies were reported to police on Thursday, June 15. One in the 3rd Division at 9:40 a.m. and another in the 7th Division at 3:20 a.m., near Blue Lick Road.

“It scares me because you never know what's going to happen to them especially when people are just hitting up people in broad daylight and targeting elderly people in broad daylight knowing they're going to be home,” said Hillary Durrett who lives on Blue Lick Road.

LMPD described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion, 20-30 years of age. Five-foot-six to 5-feet-9-inches tall average build, armed with a handgun. Police say the male is well groomed, has “nice teeth,” and a clean-cut beard. The police released this description of the female: white with dark hair, late teens to mid-20’s with a tattoo on her left thigh. After Thursday's incidents, police said, the female may appear "dirty looking."

If you have any information on these cases or that suspect, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

