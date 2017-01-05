Road crews monitoring snow conditions ahead of Friday morning

KYTC snow plow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thomas Grooms is preparing for the overnight rush at the Shelbyville Road Waffle House.

"We're looking to see it get busy anywhere between eight o'clock and about four, five in the morning," he said.

Salting the parking lot and the sidewalks is not part of his daily routine, but when it snows, he says it's all hands on deck.

"We ice that down, make sure it's safe for the customers to come in," Grooms told WHAS11.

Grooms is not the only one using salt. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are spot treating, dropping salt in slick areas. The state agency is in charge of clearing the Kennedy and Lincoln Bridges and spokesperson Andrea Clifford said more resources were brought in this year to get the job done quicker.

"We use contract trucks in the winter to supplement our forces so when we were putting together the contract for this year, we added four trucks for that downtown area," Clifford said.

Louisville's Department of Public Works is also spot treating through Friday morning, covering 110 snow routes. "In today's instance, really it sort of means we'll be riding those routes and if we find slick spots, we'll treat them," said MetroSafe's Harold Adams.

The Metro saw 137 crashes through three o'clock Thursday. Most of them were minor, but state and city leaders remind drivers to slow down. For Grooms, he's gearing up for a busy late-night while also keeping tabs on the weather.

"If it snows heavier, we'll put more down," Grooms said.