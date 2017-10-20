Road closures Saturday for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) - In addition to significant closures on I-65 North, there will be road closures downtown to accommodate the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon. These closures will also affect the Highlands and Cherokee Park.
Road Closures*:
- Main Street (2nd Street to 4rd Street) 7:30 am - 8:50 am
- 1st Street (Main Street to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 8:50 am
- Witherspoon (1st Street to River Rd) 8:00 am - 9:00 am
- River Road (Preston to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 9:00 am
- Preston (Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali 8:00 am - 9:15 am
- Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to E Chestnut Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
- East Chestnut Street (Wenzel Street to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:50 am
- Lexington Road (downtown to Cherokee Park Scenic Loop) 8:00 am - 10:00 am
- Cherokee Park Scenic Loop 7:30 am - 11:00 am
- Cherokee Parkway (Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive) 7:30 am - 11:30 am
- Grinstead Drive (Lexington Road to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:30 am
- Baxter Avenue (Cherokee Road and Broadway to Liberty Street) 7:30 am - 11:50 am
- 9th Street (W Main St to W Muhammad Ali) 8:15 am - 12:00 pm
- Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to 13th Street) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Main Street (9th Street to 6th Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Main Street (4th Street to 6th Street) 5:30 am - 1:00 pm
*These times are estimates. Streets could re-open earlier.
