Road closures Saturday for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) - In addition to significant closures on I-65 North, there will be road closures downtown to accommodate the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon. These closures will also affect the Highlands and Cherokee Park.

Road Closures*:

Main Street (2nd Street to 4rd Street) 7:30 am - 8:50 am

1st Street (Main Street to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 8:50 am

Witherspoon (1st Street to River Rd) 8:00 am - 9:00 am

River Road (Preston to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Preston (Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali 8:00 am - 9:15 am

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to E Chestnut Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

East Chestnut Street (Wenzel Street to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:50 am

Lexington Road (downtown to Cherokee Park Scenic Loop) 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Cherokee Park Scenic Loop 7:30 am - 11:00 am

Cherokee Parkway (Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive) 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Grinstead Drive (Lexington Road to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 am - 11:30 am

Baxter Avenue (Cherokee Road and Broadway to Liberty Street) 7:30 am - 11:50 am

9th Street (W Main St to W Muhammad Ali) 8:15 am - 12:00 pm

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to 13th Street) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Main Street (9th Street to 6th Street) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Main Street (4th Street to 6th Street) 5:30 am - 1:00 pm

*These times are estimates. Streets could re-open earlier.

