Road closures Saturday for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

WHAS 4:42 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) - In addition to significant closures on I-65 North, there will be road closures downtown to accommodate the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon. These closures will also affect the Highlands and Cherokee Park.

Road Closures*:

  • Main Street (2nd Street to 4rd Street)  7:30 am - 8:50 am
  • 1st Street (Main Street to Witherspoon)  8:00 am - 8:50 am
  • Witherspoon (1st Street to River Rd) 8:00 am - 9:00 am
  • River Road (Preston to Witherspoon) 8:00 am - 9:00 am
  • Preston (Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali 8:00 am - 9:15 am
  • Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to E Chestnut Street)  8:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • East Chestnut Street (Wenzel Street to Baxter Avenue)  7:30 am - 11:50 am
  • Lexington Road (downtown to Cherokee Park Scenic Loop)  8:00 am - 10:00 am
  • Cherokee Park Scenic Loop  7:30 am - 11:00 am
  • Cherokee Parkway (Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive)  7:30 am - 11:30 am
  • Grinstead Drive (Lexington Road to Baxter Avenue)  7:30 am - 11:30 am
  • Baxter Avenue (Cherokee Road and Broadway to Liberty Street)  7:30 am - 11:50 am
  • 9th Street (W Main St to W Muhammad Ali)  8:15 am - 12:00 pm
  • Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to 13th Street)  9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Main Street (9th Street to 6th Street)  8:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Main Street (4th Street to 6th Street)  5:30 am - 1:00 pm

 *These times are estimates. Streets could re-open earlier.

 

