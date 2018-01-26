Riverlink's first year of tolling report

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Riverlink released an update today on the tolling of the three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana. They say nearly 30 million trips were recorded across those bridges last year.

Riverlink reports more than 80 million dollars of revenue have been collected in the first full year of automatic tolling.

Officials say they've also seen significant growth in the number of Riverlink accounts this year. By the end of 2017, 150,000 people had accounts and 335,000 had transponders.

As for customer service, Riverlink is working to improve call wait times in the new year by increasing the number of call center representatives.

Several other improvements for Riverlink are also underway, including a proactive assessment of the tolling system.

