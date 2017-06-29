RiverLink starter kits available at Speedway locations

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – RiverLink is providing more options to pay your tolls by making starter kits available. The kits, which are for sale at nearly 400 Speedway locations in Kentuckiana, include a prepaid transponder and a reloadable card.

If you choose to get a starter kit, you won't have to register your vehicle information or personal information with RiverLink, but you will have to keep money in the account.

For now, the kits are only available at Speedway locations, but RiverLink may have more retail partnerships in the future.

