RiverLink releases toll numbers in first quarter update

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- RiverLink released its first quarter update today, showing traffic on the three southern Indiana Ohio River toll bridges climbed more than 15 percent since the end of January.



Nearly 7 million crossings were recorded on the three bridges this quarter, with 2.5 million in March alone.



When the tolls opened, 37 percent of vehicles that crossed the bridges had transponders and prepaid accounts. That number has now climbed more than 20 percent.



Fifty-eight percent of weekday traffic have transponders and prepaid accounts when crossing the tolled bridges.

