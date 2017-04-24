Riverlink releases preliminary first quarter tolling numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – RiverLink tells WHAS11 News the revenue projection is on track and that they have seen a steady increase and on traffic on the three tolled bridges. They expect more traffic during for the Kentucky Derby and in the summer months.



"In January we had about 2.2 million crossings on the 3 tolled bridges, in March we had about 2.6 million crossings, so about a 15 percent increase from January to March," Mindy Peterson, a RiverLink spokesperson, said.



Peterson says they are on track to meet fiscal year revenue projection of $32.9 million. RiverLink has already collected $8.6 million. $6.8 million is expected to come from other E-ZPass states and there are still outstanding payments due.



"Big picture-wise when we talk about revenue we are in, meeting expectations, we are where we expected to be at this point and both states are meeting financial obligations for this project," Peterson said.



"We expect by the end of 2018, early 2019 to have around 110,000 vehicles using the three tolled bridges every day, you saw for March we were around 89,000 so we are seeing steady growth, we are getting ready to hit those busier travel months so we are really where we expected to be," Peterson said.



Peterson says other numbers they are paying close attention to are those with customer service. She says RiverLink now has four times as many customer service representatives as they did at the start of tolling, which has brought down call wait times substantially from an average of over an hour to an average of 10 minutes.



"That has improved dramatically, but that again is not where we want to be and sometimes that goes up quite a bit during the lunch hour. It might be 35-40-45 minutes but average has been about 10, 10 and a half minutes," Peterson said.



RiverLink says 58 percent of weekday traffic in March used transponders and prepaid accounts, which is up from 37 percent at the launch of tolls in December. They still hope to increase the percent of people using the prepaid accounts.

