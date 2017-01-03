RiverLink releases operational update

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with RiverLink are giving a better idea of how many people are crossing the bridges since the start of tolling on Dec. 30.

According to spokesperson Mindy Peterson, an estimated 77,000 people have crossed the bridges through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Of those vehicles, 75 percent had a transponder.

Traffic patterns should start to normalize as residents return to work and school following the holiday break.

The next traffic update is expected by noon Friday.