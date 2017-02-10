RiverLink makes changes after concerrns over billing

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- RiverLink is making some changes after a Southern Indiana business brought up concerns about the tolling.



The company believed it was charged for vehicles it didn't own. When we brought the concerns to RiverLink, a spokesperson said the charges were accurate, but some of the license plates were invalid.

Because of that, the tolling system is now removing license plates from account activity. Instead, they will just show transponder numbers.

It's also adding a small grace zone for vehicles just over 7.5 feet so that they will be charged as a passenger vehicle.

