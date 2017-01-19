RiverLink invoices to be mailed soon; drivers can still get reduced toll rate

RiverLink invoice (Photo: RiverLink)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Vehicle owners without prepaid RiverLink accounts should expect to receive their first invoices for tolled bridge crossings between Louisville and Southern Indiana soon. Vehicle owners will not receive invoices at the same time.

The first invoices will be mailed Friday, with additional mailings to follow in the coming days.

Drivers with prepaid accounts and transponders pay the lowest toll rates. For the drivers without prepaid RiverLink accounts, cameras capture license plates and invoices are mailed to registered vehicle owners. Going through the tolls this way will cost the driver a higher toll rate because of higher administrative costs.

If you would like to receive a lower toll rate, vehicle owners can still contact RiverLink customer service, open a prepaid RiverLink account and request a transponder.

RiverLink Invoices

Two one-way crossings in a passenger vehicle, over any of the tolled bridges, will trigger an invoice. Any additional crossings in the vehicle are collected for the next 15 days, and an invoice is mailed to the owner of the vehicle. Additional tolled bridges crossings after the initial invoice, and multiple vehicles registered to the same address, will be billed in separate invoices. Bills are not combined.

Bills can be paid online (www.RiverLink.com, click on the green log-in button at the top right of the screen), by mail, by phone or in person at a RiverLink customer service center.

Invoices are mailed using the following schedule:

1. The first RiverLink invoice includes only tolls owed, and no additional fees. Vehicle owners have 30 days to pay the bill.

2. If the bill is not paid, a second bill will be mailed that includes a $5 administrative fee. Vehicle owners have 20 days to pay the second invoice.

3. If the second bill is not paid, the vehicle owner is in violation and a $25 violation fee is added to the third invoice. The driver has 30 days to pay the third bill.

4. If the invoice is still not paid, the bill moves to collections and a $30 collections fee is added to the total amount. In addition to moving to the collections process, vehicle owners in Kentucky and Indiana who do not pay their tolls may face restrictions on vehicle registration until tolls and related fees are paid.

Enforcement ensures tolling is fair, and helps to keep rates as low as possible.

Open a Prepaid RiverLink Account

Vehicle owners who receive invoices can contact RiverLink customer service by phone or in person, open a prepaid RiverLink account and receive lower toll rates. Vehicle owners can request that current, outstanding tolls be reduced to the transponder rate. Trips taken before opening a prepaid RiverLink account will not qualify for the frequent-user discount.

It costs $2 to cross a tolled bridge in a passenger vehicle with a RiverLink prepaid account and transponder, and $4 to cross a tolled bridge without an account and transponder.

Vehicle owners must complete three steps:

1. Call 855-RIV-LINK or visit a RiverLink customer service center

2. Pay the current invoice (outstanding tolls will be reduced to transponder rates)

3. Open a prepaid RiverLink account

Vehicle owners are not able to open a RiverLink account online if there are outstanding tolls associated with the license plate.

To receive the benefits of conversion, drivers must open a RiverLink account before the bill moves to the collection process.

Check Invoices Carefully

As with any bill or financial statement, vehicle owners are encouraged to check their RiverLink invoices carefully for accuracy. Each statement will detail trips on tolled bridges for about a 15-day period. The invoice will include the date and time of each crossing, which tolled bridge was crossed and the amount of the toll.

Vehicle owners with questions about their invoices can contact RiverLink customer service by phone (855-RIV-LINK), by email (riverlink.inquiry@riverlink.com) or in person at one of two RiverLink customer service centers.

Customer service centers are located at 400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville. The centers are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (EST) Monday – Friday. They are also open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday.

High call volume and heavy traffic at customer service centers is expected as vehicle owners receive their first RiverLink invoices. Vehicle owners are asked to be prepared with their invoice number and license plate number. Patience is requested as wait times will likely be longer than usual.

A callback feature is in place for the morning, midday, and early afternoon hours. Customers who spend five minutes on hold have the option of leaving a preferred callback number. The callback feature is offered through 3 p.m., to help ensure representatives return calls in a timely fashion.

(© 2017 WHAS)