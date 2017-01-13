RiverLink double-billing cases reported

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you find yourself driving over the bridges often, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

WHAS11 has received a report of a local woman being double-billed for crossing the bridges.

We spoke to Riverlink's Mindy Peterson who says this was probably a "split transaction,” meaning one reading caught her transponder and the other read her license plate number as if she didn't have a responder.



Peterson assures us there have been a very small number of these errors and they have been flagged.



She says these errors will be fixed in post processing.



Of course, if you do see anything questionable on your account, you can always call, email, or visit a customer service center with your concerns.

(© 2017 WHAS)