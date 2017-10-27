RiverLink billing issue resolved

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- RiverLink is notifying drivers about a billing issue that affected about 500 people.



Spokesperson Mindy Peterson with RiverLink says those drivers mistakenly received two payment notices at the same time. Peterson tells us this was an error at the mail house and has already been corrected.

Anyone who went ahead and sent payment received an automatic credit.

