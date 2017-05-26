Riverlink: Automated system now available

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--Paying for tolls across the bridge just got easier.

An automated system allows you to add money to your RiverLink account or pay an invoice by phone 24/7.

That means there's no need to talk to a customer service representative to check your RiverLink account.

You can still manage your payments online at RiverLink.com. Use the green buttons at the top of the home page.

Call centers are closed Memorial Day weekend.



