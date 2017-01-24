RiverLink: Approx. 80,000 vehicles cross toll bridges each weekday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's been less than a month since tolling began and RiverLink said roughly 80,000 are making the journey across the three toll bridges each weekday.

RiverLink expects the number to increase by an additional 30,000 to 110,000 vehicles a day by the end of next year.



"There are several things to keep in mind, one being we just finished here a big, big transportation project, one of the biggest in the country and anytime you have a major construction project it takes time and not just weeks, but months for traffic to settle in, so we had a big construction project, we now have tolling in place and we have a brand new bridge, I mean we have a bridge and a new pathway that some drivers don’t even know exists yet," RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said.



Peterson says even though the traffic volume is slightly lower than anticipated right now, it does not pose any problems in starting to pay off the bridges.



"So the important news is, where we are now with traffic volume the revenue is there to meet the financial obligations of the project which is very important and we expect to only go up from here as far as traffic and revenue," Peterson said.



Peterson says the last bond payment on the bridges project is expected to be made in 2053, and you can expect small increases in toll rates along the way.



"Also important for drivers to know that there is a small incremental increase that is going to be happening every year, doesn't happen this year because we are just in the very first year, but starting in July of 2018 toll rates are going to increase 2.5 percent or with the rate of inflation whatever is higher so there will be adjustments along the way so toll rates, we know where they are starting but that is not always where they are going to stay," Peterson said.

Peterson says if you do not have a RiverLink account and have crossed the bridges, you will soon be getting those invoices in the mail. There is an option to bring that invoice into a customer service center, set up that account, and roll back the charges to the lowest rate.

(© 2017 WHAS)