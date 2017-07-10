Riverboat Mary M. Miller christening set for July 20

The Georgia Queen will be christened in the early summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – You will see the city’s newest riverboat chugging up and down the Ohio River soon.

The Mary M. Miller is scheduled to have its first cruise on Saturday.



The cruise on Saturday is the soft opening for the new ship – a modern boat made to look like a paddle wheeler.

A christening and special VIP cruise are scheduled for July 20.

The Mary M. Miller, formally the Georgia Queen, is named after the Louisville native who was the first woman in America to captain a steamboat.

The Miller will replace the aging Spirit of Jefferson which will eventually be sold.

The Miller will be able to carry more passengers than the Spirit – 535 for sightseeing cruised and 240 for dinner cruises.

The Louisville Metro Council approved the purchase of the former Georgia Queen for $750,000 with $420,000 of that coming from the Belle's capital reserves and the rest came from funds generated by the Festival of Riverboats.

