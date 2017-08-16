Ride inspectors on schedule ahead of Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – About 50 rides are being inspected before the Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday morning. Those checks are always important, but even more so this year considering that fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Chad Halsey, Branch Manager of Amusement Rides at the Kentucky State Fair tells us, “We're all in the industry and it’s in the back of our minds, but I just want the people of Kentucky to know that has not changed anything with the way we do things here. We're still doing our job just like nothing happened up there, making sure that we don't want nothing like that happens here."

Inspectors with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture check rides at the ground level and those up above.

Halsey says help from the public is crucial. “If they see something on a ride that doesn't look right to their eye, that’s why we are right there in the office, that's why we are here throughout the duration of the fair.”

Call 502-330-6863 if you have questions before you come out to the fair and of course you can come to the onsite trailer that is fully staffed at the Midway to report any issues.

© 2017 WHAS-TV