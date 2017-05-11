Close Ricky Jones appointed to police advisory board WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:43 PM. EDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Ricky Jones was appointed to the police advisory board in an 11-8 vote.This is a developing story. More info coming shortly. © 2017 WHAS-TV WHAS Council controversy over appointment of outspoken Ricky Jones CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The latest challenge in social media for parents Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint Brooke celebrates her 1st Mother's Day Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings Nomophobia Mike Brown Sr. to visit Louisville T.G. talks scattered showers and storms JCPS student claims assault at Crosby Middle School 'Gray death' opioid can kill with single dose 3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway More Stories Bardstown families plead for answers in unsolved murders May 11, 2017, 7:16 p.m. Suit filed against Chief Conrad, LMPD detectives May 11, 2017, 8:37 p.m. Ricky Jones appointed to police advisory board May 11, 2017, 8:43 p.m.
