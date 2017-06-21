Rick Pitino writes emotional letter to top supporters of basketball program

Louisville coach Rick Pitino (Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Reeling from the NCAA's decision to target the school's third national championship in the wake of the stripper scandal, UofL Basketball Coach Rick Pitino has written a two-page emotional letter.

In the letter, Pitino insists that the appeals committee of the NCAA will “get it right.”

You can read the full letter below:

Letter to Friends of the Ville by WHAS11 on Scribd

Friends of the Ville is a group that supports the basketball program and Rick Pitino’s charities, where the lowest suggested donation starts at $2,500.

