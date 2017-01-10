Rick McCubbin being considered for Shepherdsville police chief postion

Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Nearly eight months after retiring, former Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin is up for another job.

McCubbin says he's being considered for the job of Shepherdsville police chief.

He would replace outgoing chief Douglas Puckett who is retiring at the end of January 2017. Puckett has served as Shepherdsville Chief since 2007.

McCubbin retired from the Bardstown Police Department in May 2016. Before that he spent most of his career with the old Louisville Police Department.

