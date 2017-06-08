Reward offered in case of 5-week-old kitten shot with BB gun

Kitten shot with BB gun (Photo: Humane Society)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The neighborhood where a kitten was found with BB gun injuries is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person.

The neighborhood offered a $1,000 reward but an anonymous donor also matched that amount. The total reward that is being offered in this case is $2,000.

Ziggy, a 5-week-old kitten, was found in the Polo Fields neighborhood last week.

Her doctors said she was shot at least three times with a BB gun. One was lodged in her front leg and another was found near her brain.

Metro Animal Services has been investigating this incident.

The people who found Ziggy say she was found in their next-door neighbor’s yard.

Surgery was completed to remove the BBs. According to KHS, Ziggy is eating well. They suspect she may have hearing damage from one of the BB pellets. She is walking better and her head tilt is less severe.

If you have any information you can call 473-PETS or LMPD's tip line 574-LMPD.

KHS is asking that donations be made in honor of Ziggy at www.kyhumane.org/donate.

If no arrest is made in six months, the reward will become a donation to help needy shelter animals.

