Reverse trick-or-treating happening Tuesday

Multi-ethnic children dressed in Halloween costumes (Photo: Ariel Skelley, Getty Images/Blend Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We are one week away from trick or treating!

A local organization is changing things up.

Family Scholar House is hosting a reverse trick or treating event Oct.24 at their location at Catalpa Street in Louisville.

Kids get to stay home and wait for people to come to their door with candy.

Organizers say it helps to keep the kids safe and continues a long-standing tradition with the group.

