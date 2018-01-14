Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. presented with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award

Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer presented the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Freedom Award to Reverend Charles Elliot Jr. on Jan. 14 at the Kentucky Center.

During his acceptance, Rev. Elliott recalled stories of racial injustice in his own life.

Rev. Elliott is a longtime civic advocate in Louisville who devoted his life to helping the poor and teaching children about education and jobs. He knew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and even marched beside him in Kentucky in the 60s.



Originally from Alabama, Rev. Elliot moved to Kentucky in the 50s. His work as a pastor at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church started in 1961.



Having grown up in the segregated South, Rev. Elliott said he's always felt compelled to help people on the fringes.



