Retired teachers nervous about state budget plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Retired Kentucky teachers fear hundreds of thousands of dollars in increases to their healthcare costs, if Governor Matt Bevin’s budget proposal passes.

At least one lawmaker blames the retirement system organizers for not communicating that the Commonwealth was not legally responsible for tens of millions left out of the plan.

Both sides agree that funding to help pay for Kentucky teacher retiree health insurance is outside of the state contract but zeroing out what has been given in the past has left officials warning of large increases in a cost many assumed they'd not face in planning for retirement.



The Kentucky Retirement System Deputy Executive Director answered questions at the Pension oversight board hearing Monday as the retirement systems reported what they had requested compared to what was offered in Governor Bevin's budget.



KTRS wanted $69 and $76.5 million in the next two years, the governor is allotting them no dollars.



Budget Director John Chilton explained the decision.



“My response would be that there was just not enough funding to satisfy all of the needs and desires that people might project in the budget and we knew that that was not subject to the enviable contract so funding was reduced to zero for that purpose,” Kentucky Budget Director John Chilton said.



KEA President Stephanie Winkler argues that although the funds are not required under the contract since they've always been offered retirees see them as a moral obligation.



Senator Joe Bowen said it's a possibility that lawmakers will find the funds but retirees have only their retirement systems to blame for not knowing the contract.



“This is outside of the enviable contract that there was never any guarantee of that benefit and that message quite frankly in my opinion has never been appropriately articulated to members of that pension system,” Senator Bowen, (R) KY Senate District 8), said.



WHAS11 News asked Beau Barnes of the KTRS what kind of a difference are we looking at if nothing changes?

“Well, this is just sort of a rounded number. I think the single premium cost in the Kentucky Employee Health Plan is $660 a month around that in that neighborhood. Retirees are currently paying $134 towards the cost of that so the worst-case scenario if there were not funding or way to provide for any of that premium they would be paying the difference between the $660 and the $134.



KTRS says they're crunching the numbers and waiting for a final budget weighing all options lawmakers should take weeks to hammer out the final proposal.

