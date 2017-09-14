Retired Jeffersontown police chief dies

Former Jeffersontown police chief dies.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Sad news out of Jeffersontown. Retired Police Chief Fred Roemele passed away yesterday morning.

According to the police department's Facebook page, Roemele served in law enforcement for more than 52 years. Before he worked for Jeffersontown, he worked with the Jefferson County Police Department and was a US Marine.



He requested no formal funeral or visitation.

