Retired administrator named acting principal of Norton Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials from Jefferson County Public Schools have announced that retired administrator Timothy Hagan will assume the role of acting principal of Norton Elementary School.

Hagan previously served as principal of Hite Elementary School for 18 years, during which time Hite Elementary was named a Distinguished School of Distinction by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Hagan has also served as interim principal at Frayser Elementary, band director at Eastern High School and as a teacher in the Hart County Schools.

Acting JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio praised Hagan, saying, “Tim is a longtime administrator with a history of increasing student achievement at high-performing schools.”

Norton Elementary's previous principal, Ken Stites, was fired in part because he had violated state and district rules by enrolling his two daughters in JCPS while living in Indiana.

Norton Elementary’s School-Based Decision Making Council will name a permanent replacement for the school this fall.

