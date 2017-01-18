WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Restoration Hardware Baby recalls mobile

Restoration Hardware Baby recalls mobile

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 8:01 AM. EST January 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a new warning for parents about a toy that hangs over a baby's crib is being recalled.

Restoration hardware baby says 1,000 of these vintage car mobiles are being recalled.

The wheels on the cars can fall off creating a choking hazard for young children.

Thankfully no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these, you can contact the company for a full refund.

For more information click here.

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories