Restaurants tackle addiction through fundraiser for The Healing Place

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Dozens of restaurants are doing their part to tackle addiction and help The Healing Place.

The Bristol was one busy place for lunch with 10 percent of the proceeds going to help men and women fighting addiction. Bristol is participating in the fundraiser called 86 addiction.

In restaurant speak when you 86 something from the menu, you get rid of it.

Nearly 40 restaurants participating in the fundraiser for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Click here to see the full list of participating restaurants.

© 2017 WHAS-TV