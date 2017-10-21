Residents, volunteers help with community cleanup

Residents participate in community cleanup efforts on Oct. 21, 2017. (Photo: Mayor Greg Fischer/Twitter, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thousands of volunteers joined together to help the city even more beautiful.

Mayor Greg Fischer shared pictures via Twitter of the biannual Brightside and Passport Health Plan Community-wide Cleanup.

Volunteers helped pick up litter and plant flowers at several different sites around the city.

While Brightside organizes the community cleanups, they encourage neighborhoods to come together at any time throughout the year to host their own cleanups.

According to Mayor Fischer, more than 8,500 volunteers participated.





